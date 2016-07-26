Rauner releases statement on indictments on 34 alleged gang members
SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on today’s announcement by U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Fardon on the indictments of 34 alleged gang members:
“I applaud U.S. Attorney Fardon for his work to bring charges against 34 alleged gang members in Chicago today. Through diligent, cooperative efforts like this, law enforcement at the city, state, and federal levels can make great strides in reducing the crime that is devastating our neighborhoods. We must work together to ensure that all residents feel safe and have the opportunity to thrive.”