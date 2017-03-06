CHICAGO – The Rauner Administration released the following statement from General Counsel Dennis Murashko on the Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling in the AFSCME impasse case:

“We are currently analyzing this decision, but we are very disappointed with the court’s ruling which continues the stay that prevents our Administration from implementing common-sense changes in the AFSCME contract. These proposals include overtime eligibility after 40 hours instead of 37.5, the use of volunteers for state services, and a merit pay system. Every day of delay costs taxpayers over $2 million. Our contract framework is fair to the State’s taxpayers and employees alike and reflects proposals accepted by 20 other unions.”

