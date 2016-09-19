ROCKFORD – Governor Bruce Rauner today highlighted the need for government and political reforms to help the manufacturing industry grow at a visit to Reg-Ellen Machine Tool Corporation in Rockford.

“For too long, Illinois has been losing manufacturing jobs, while our neighbors in Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin are growing,” said Governor Rauner. “Reg-Ellen is a great success story for Rockford and Illinois, but we need to make it easier for more manufacturers to thrive. We need to support our manufacturers. We need to pass real, structural reforms to our political and government systems to make it easier to run a business in Illinois. This is critical to getting our manufacturing industry growing and creating good paying jobs again.”

Reg-Ellen provides quality tooling, replacement parts and components for the fastener industry. The company started in 1978, renting a spot the size of a two-car garage, and has grown to the 40,000 square foot facility they now occupy, and employ 43 full-time and 5 part-time employees.

