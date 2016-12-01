Legislation Recommended by the Illinois State Commission on Criminal Justice and Sentencing Reform

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today applauded the General Assembly for approving bipartisan legislation to ensure that any person being released from the Department of Corrections (DOC) or Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has a valid state identification card upon release.

"In order to combat recidivism we need to remove some of the hurdles offenders face when they are released from a detention facility and begin to re-integrate into society," said Governor Rauner. "In this case, it's the simple step of providing an offender with a state ID. I’m pleased that the General Assembly has taken another step to end the cycle of recidivism and look forward to signing this bill into law as soon as it reaches my desk."

SB 3368 requires the Secretary of State to issue a standard Illinois ID card, at the time of their release, to any person being released from the DOC or DJJ who present their birth certificate, social security card, or other documents authorized by the Secretary, and two proofs of address. For individuals without these documents, the Secretary of State will issue a limited-term, 90-day ID to released individuals who present a verified document from DOC/DJJ with their name, birth date, social security number, and proof of address. They then have 90 days to present this ID at the Secretary of State to receive a standard issue ID.

The legislation was one of the recommendations made by the Illinois State Commission on Criminal Justice and Sentencing Reform in their efforts to reduce the state's current prison population by 25 percent by 2025.

