SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced appointments to the State Board of Health and Workforce Investment Board. In addition, Jennifer Hammer has been named Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, as Aaron Winters transitions out of the Administration.

Name: Margaret Kirkegaard

Position: Board Member - Illinois State Board of Health

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Margaret Kirkegaard to the Illinois State Board of Health. Kirkegaard brings extensive experience as a physician, as well as being an advocate for improving public health in underserved and vulnerable communities.

Currently, Kirkegaard is a principal for Health Management Associates where she provides healthcare consulting and research. She is well known in the medical community for working to transform how primary care is delivered in a patient-centered home model. Previously, she was the Medical Director of Automated Health Systems overseeing the Illinois Health Connect and Illinois Medicaid Primary Care Case Management Program.

In addition, Kirkegaard is a volunteer physician at DuPage Community Clinic and is a member of the teaching faculty at Hinsdale Family Medicine Residency.

Kirkegaard earned her bachelor's degree from St. Olaf College and medical degree from the University of Minnesota. She also holds a master's degree in public health from Benedictine University. Kirkegaard lives in Downers Grove.

Name: Jennifer Hammer

Position: Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy

Jennifer Walsh Hammer has been named Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Hammer brings years of experience in Illinois policy and private practice to the position. She is currently Special Counsel to the Governor and the Healthcare and Human Services Policy Adviser.

Previously, Hammer was the Executive Director of the Healthcare Council and Legal Counsel for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Hammer is also an attorney and has spent a significant amount time in private practice at Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes.

In addition, Hammer is a former two-term elected Governor on the Illinois State Bar Association Board of Governors. She was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to the Board of Character and Fitness. She is also a past President of the Central Illinois Women's Bar Association and the Junior League of Springfield. She is the Second Vice President of the Sangamon County Bar Association and a board member of the City of Springfield Community Relations Commission.

Hammer earned her bachelor's degree from Arizona State University and law degree from Southern Illinois University. She lives in Springfield.

Workforce Investment Board

Debra Day

Patricia Fabijanski

Grailing Jones

