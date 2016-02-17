SPRINGFIELD – The Governor’s Office issued the following statement today attributable to Lance Trover, Director of Communications:

“Illinois taxpayers cannot afford HB 580 – it’s a $3 billion tax hike masquerading as a labor bill. If it becomes law, it will dig Illinois’ fiscal hole even deeper, further squeezing social services and, ironically, it will lead to layoffs.

“This is an unprecedented piece of legislation aimed only at Governor Rauner and a blatant attempt by career politicians to force a tax hike and help AFSCME secure a special deal by changing the rules of the game in the fourth quarter.

“Now it’s up to the Senate to decide if they stand with taxpayers or with special interests.”