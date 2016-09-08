Panel discussion highlights Illinois’ commitment to remaining a national leader in technology & innovation

CHICAGO – Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) Acting Director Anne Melissa Dowling & Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Secretary Randy Blankenhorn took part in today’s 6th annual Connected Car Insurance USA conference & exhibition. Recognized as the largest forum of its kind, Executives from across the globe were in attendance.

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase Illinois as a true leader in technology and innovation,” DOI Acting Director Anne Melissa Dowling said. “A fundamental change is on the horizon where companies are writing more product liability insurance than individual driver performance. Driverless technology has arrived, and Illinois is coordinating across agencies to be in the best position to ensure the safety of all those who use our highways and byways.”

The panel discussion audience contained representatives from auto companies, technology companies and other industry experts. It focused on how driverless cars will impact the future of the insurance industry as well as roads and other infrastructure.

“As the country is embarking on exciting new changes in transportation, Illinois is poised to be at the forefront of a mobility revolution,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “At the Illinois Department of Transportation, we are dedicated to working with our industry partners to make this a reality and ensure Illinois is a leader in technology, innovation and safety.”

Background on Connected Car USA 2016

Connected Car Insurance USA 2016 takes place from September 7-8 in Chicago. Its focus is on the car insurance ecosystem and how technology will shape it.

More information is provided here http://www.tu-auto.com/connectedcar-insurance-us/

