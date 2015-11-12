It appears that former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Colby Rasmus is about to make Major League Baseball history in becoming the first player to accept a qualifying offer.

Ken Rosenthal was first to report that Rasmus will agree to the 1-year, $15.8 million offer from the Houston Astros–34 free agents had previously turned down the offers since MLB introduced the process three seasons ago.

Prior to last season, Rasmus signed a 1-year, $8 million deal with Houston and raised his batting average this season from .225 to .238 and hit a career best 25 home runs.

Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow was the St. Louis Vice President of Player Procurement and in charge of scouting when the Cardinals selected Rasmus as their top pick (28th overall) in the 2005 draft. In parts of three seasons in St. Louis, Colby hit .259 with 50 HRs and 158 RBIs before being traded to Toronto in 2011.

Both Jason Heyward and John Lackey have received qualifying offers from the Cardinals this off-season. The deadline for free agents to accept the offer is Friday, November 13th at 4pm CT.

photo credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports