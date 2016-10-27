Historic site hosts birds of prey demonstration Nov. 5 and 5-K run/walk on Nov. 6

COLLINSVILLE – Raptors will take to the air and runners will hit the trail the weekend of Nov. 5-6 at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

The World Bird Sanctuary brings live birds of prey to Cahokia Mounds at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Raptor Awareness Show is free. You’ll want to arrive early to claim a seat because no one will be admitted after the show begins in order to not disturb the birds.

The show will include a discussion of the characteristics and habitats of birds that will be displayed, which may include an eagle, hawk, falcon, buzzard, kestrel, owls, and other raptors. The highlight of the show will be birds flying over the heads of the audience.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 6, the site will host the City of the Sun 5-K Run/Walk, starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $30 or $40 for two family members. Register at www.RacesOnline.com, download a registration form at www.CahokiaMounds.org or pick up a form at the site. More information is available by calling 618-344-7316. Registration fees are non-refundable.

Awards will be given for top male and female and for 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place finishers in each of the seven age divisions. The top five walkers will also be honored.

The 5-K will be held rain or shine but may be canceled if there is lightning. No dogs allowed. The trail is level and winds through several cultural and natural areas including woodland and grasslands. The trail includes sidewalks, gravel, grass and dirt, which can be muddy when wet. Check the Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site Facebook page for updates.

The event is sponsored by the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society to raise money for educational programs, events, research and land acquisition.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is just eight miles from downtown St. Louis in Collinsville, Ill., off Interstates 55/70 (exit 6) and Interstate 255 (exit 24), on Collinsville Road.

The historic site’s mounds are the largest Native American earthworks north of Mexico. They were part of a huge city created by the Mississippian culture that flourished 1,000 years ago in the Midwest and South.

There is no admission fee, but a donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families is suggested. The site is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more, call 618-346-5160 or visit www.cahokiamounds.org.

The site is operated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. IHPA protects the state’s historic resources, which contribute to education, culture and the economy. Its sites include ancient burial mounds, forts and buildings erected by settlers, and homes connected to famous Illinoisans.

