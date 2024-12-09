Attorney General Raoul.CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit stayed an injunction a district court entered regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The stay will remain in place while the appeal is pending.

“I am pleased the 7th Circuit has stayed the district court’s injunction. My office will continue to prosecute the appeal, and the Protect Illinois Communities Act remains the law of the land as the litigation is pending in the lower courts. The Protect Illinois Communities Act is an important tool to prevent weapons of war from being used in our schools and on our streets, and I am committed to defending its constitutionality.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Budzinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill To Protect Postal Performance
Mar 15, 2025
Durbin Voices His Opposition To Trump Admin’s Proposed Cuts At USPS During Meeting With National Association Of Letter Carriers
Mar 27, 2025
Illinois Commerce Commission Approves $254 Million Investment in Clean Transportation
3 days ago
Durbin Meets With American Business Immigration Coalition To Discuss The Trump Administration’s Anti-immigrant Policies
Mar 27, 2025
Sen. Belt Secures Nearly $1 Million Clean Energy and Workforce Development Grant for East Side Health District
Mar 25, 2025

 