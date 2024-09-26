CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Roodhouse man with the dissemination and possession of child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Ethan T. Seaton, 20, in Greene County Circuit Court with two counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years, and two counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Seaton is being held at the Greene County Jail until his detention hearing Sept. 30.

“Child exploitation is a horrific crime that victimizes the most innocent, resulting in trauma that can last a lifetime,” Raoul said. “My office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement at all levels and throughout the state to ensure those responsible for this abuse are held accountable and protect other children.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Roodhouse Police Department and the Illinois State Police South Central Illinois Drug Task Force conducted a search of Seaton’s residence in the 400 block of East Clay Street in Roodhouse on Sept. 24. He was arrested after admitting to possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse materials.

“Children and youth are among our most vulnerable populations and ISP special agents are committed to tracking down perpetrators whenever we find evidence of child sexual abuse and exploitation,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Raoul’s office is prosecuting this case with the assistance of the Greene County State’s Attorney’s office.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2023, reports to the ICAC increased by 46% over 2022.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 185 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 46,150 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 755 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,145 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Katherine Hegarty is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.