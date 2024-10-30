CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are seeking information about four masked suspects involved in armed robberies taking place at four jewelry stores across three states between July 13, 2023, and Sept. 14, 2024. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the FBI.

The robberies in question have taken place at jewelry stores in Bridgeview, Illinois as well as in Michigan and Missouri. According to law enforcement, suspects alternately carried an AR-style rifle, handgun and hammer, and wore costume face masks.

The FBI today released surveillance video footage of robberies that took place at stores in Bridgeview and Dearborn, Michigan. The video and images of the costume masks are available here.

“Do not let the costume masks distract from the seriousness of these robberies. The individuals who committed these robberies terrorized and endangered the safety of customers and employees alike,” Raoul said. “I urge anyone who has information about these crimes to contact law enforcement without further delay.”

"The perpetrators of these crimes showed a blatant disregard for public safety and the rule of law during the commission of these brazen robberies. Their actions will haunt these victims for a lifetime, and we're asking for the public's help to bring them to justice before someone is killed,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas S. Depodesta, FBI Chicago Field Office. “We encourage the public to take a good look at the images we've released today and contact us with tips before these violent individuals strike again."

Law enforcement authorities are looking for information involving the following armed robberies:

July 13, 2023: Jawahir Jewelry, 8454 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, Ill. Three armed suspects allegedly stole gold jewelry from display cases along with an employee’s handgun. Suspects were seen driving a white Kia Sorento with stolen license plates.

Jan. 9: Jerusalem Jewelry, 9070 Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, Ill. Three armed suspects allegedly stole gold jewelry from display cases. Suspects were seen driving the same white Kia Sorento with different stolen license plates.

Three armed suspects allegedly stole gold jewelry from display cases. Suspects were seen driving the same white Kia Sorento with different stolen license plates. Aug. 7: Mariam Jewelry, Dearborn, Mich. Armed suspects allegedly stole jewelry from display cases. Suspects were seen driving a black Mazda 3 with no license plates.

Armed suspects allegedly stole jewelry from display cases. Suspects were seen driving a black Mazda 3 with no license plates. Sept. 14: Dahab Jewelry, Winchester, Mo. Four armed suspects allegedly stole several thousands of dollars of jewelry from display cases. Suspects were seen driving a black vehicle with stolen Missouri license plates.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of these suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

