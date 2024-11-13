POCOHONTAS – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Pocahontas, Illinois man with possessing child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.



The Attorney General’s office charged, Kyle A Bradbury, 43, in Bond County Circuit Court with 10 counts of possessing child pornography, each Class 1 felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Raoul’s office also charged Bradbury with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and one count of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Bradbury is currently detained in the Bond County Jail.

“Those who prey upon and exploit innocent children must be held accountable,” Raoul said. “Survivors and their families can face a lifetime of trauma, which is why my office will continue to collaborate with state and local authorities to help survivors receive justice to support their healing.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Bond County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of Bradbury’s residence in the 300 block of Hug Cemetery Road in Pocahontas on Nov. 7. Bradbury was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The case will be prosecuted by Raoul’s office with Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann’s office.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2023, reports to the ICAC increased by 46% over 2022.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 185 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 46,150 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 755 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,145 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Katherine Hegarty is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

