EDWARDSVILLE - The Tuesday visitation of Edwardsville attorney/humanitarian Randy Gori was a strong reminder of the impact and difference he made in the region.

Everywhere around the area, the prime conversation in the past several days has been about the senseless homicide of Gori. Gori wasn't an ordinary attorney, but he did so much more to support charities and causes and is recognized by many for helping build the Edwardsville region into what it is today. Kalmer Memorial Services Owner Joseph G. Kalmer coordinated the visitation and funeral of Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori.

Dr. Ed Hightower, the former Edwardsville District 7 School Superintendent, said any time he contacted Gori about any of the contributions in the development of the schools, Randy had a simple response: "I am in. Just tell me what you need."

For so many other charities and causes, Gori was always "in" to assist.

The funeral services/burial were private for Gori.

Kalmer, an Edwardsville native, has more than 25 years of experience as a licensed funeral director/embalmer. He knows the impact Gori's death has had on the region. He said in his two-and-a-half decades in the funeral business, this particular death was one of the most impacting.

"Randy was very generous with his contributions to the community and worthy causes," he said. "The region has lost a person who provided a lot of generosity to the community."

Kalmer said many county and local officials, along with countless community members came to pay their respects for Gori. More than 1,000 came through St. Boniface Catholic Church for the visitation, he said. The church was chosen because of the expected heavy turnout.

Gori died in a murder at his home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek in Edwardsville right before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Timothy Banowetz, 28, a St. Louis pharmacy student, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

“There was a lot of support for the Gori family,” Kalmer said. “There was an enormous amount of flowers, plants, and emotional support.”

"Randy's legacy will live on for years to come," said Kalmer, reflecting on his endless civic and economic development contributions.

