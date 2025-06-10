GLEN CARBON - Randy L. Gori will be posthumously awarded the prestigious Leonard M. Ring Lifetime Achievement Award at the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association’s (ITLA) annual convention on Friday, June 13, 2025. The convention will be held at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago, Illinois.

The criteria for the award are as follows:

This award is given annually to someone selected by a committee appointed by the president. The recipient is someone who has devoted, as Leonard did, a substantial part of their life and their practice to ITLA, someone who has done more than is called for. Someone who has the standards of Leonard, the work ethics of Leonard and the commitment to ITLA that Leonard had. At the same time, it keeps alive the memory of Leonard Ring.

Randy Gori, 47, passed away on January 4, 2020, at his residence. Prior to his death, Gori was a highly regarded trial lawyer and businessman who offered his insight and experience to those who walked alongside him in seeking justice.

Gori was managing partner and co-founder of the Gori Law Firm based in Edwardsville and an active member of ITLA having served on the Board of Managers from 2001 until the time of his death.

“Randy was not only a friend and mentor but also a deeply respected member of our legal community and the ITLA organization,” said outgoing ITLA president Sara Salger. “Though his life was tragically cut short, he left behind a lasting legacy of compassion and advocacy.”

Salger continues “Randy dedicated himself to helping others in their time of need—whether they were clients, colleagues, or members of the broader community. His unwavering commitment to justice and his drive to stand up for those injured by the negligence of others exemplified the very spirit of our profession. We are proud for him to be honored as a recipient of the Leonard Ring Award—an acknowledgment that reflects both his remarkable character and his enduring impact on all of us.”

Gori graduated from St. Louis University with his bachelor’s degree in 1995. Attending the same university, he earned his law degree in 1998. He was licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois, U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. District Court Western District of Missouri, U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois, U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois, New York, District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee, and Oregon.

Gori focused his practice on asbestos, mass tort, and personal injury. Some of his many honors include being named one of the Top 100 Litigation Lawyers in Illinois by the American Society of Legal Advocates; life member of the Multi-million Dollar Advocates Forum and named one of the top 100 trial lawyers by National Trial Lawyer. He was also a frequent speaker at national conferences on asbestos litigation.

In addition to ITLA, Gori was active in many professional organizations. He was a member of the Madison County Bar Association, St. Clair County Bar Association, Bar Association of St. Louis and the American Bar Association. He was a Leaders Forum Member of the American Association for Justice, a member of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys and president of the National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers. Gori also served locally in his community as a board member and treasurer of the Edwardsville Township Democratic Club and as an Edwardsville Democratic Precinct Committeeman.

Much more than an attorney or businessman, Gori was a true philanthropist at heart, lending his time and resources to more than 300 organizations throughout the St. Louis region. He was a major contributor to Land of Lincoln Legal Services and was dedicated to helping raise funds for organizations such as the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, the American Cancer Society and so many more.

“I met Randy in my first year of law school and had the privilege of witnessing, for years, his unwavering commitment to the legal profession, his clients, and the countless communities he served,” said Beth Gori-Gregory. “He was a tireless advocate who believed deeply that being a lawyer wasn’t just a career—it was a calling to help others and make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Gori’s greatest pride and joy were his two children, Ethan and Grace. He was endlessly proud of them and looked forward with so much hope to all they would accomplish. He is deeply missed by his family, his friends, and the many lives he touched throughout the community.

