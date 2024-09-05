GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon is once again hosting the Randy Gori Memorial Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise presented by Newbold BMW and Newbold Toyota on September 7th, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Schon Park in Glen Carbon, Illinois. A sneak peek of approximately 20 vehicles and the Kicks on 66 organizers will be at Schon Park on Wednesday, September 4 from 11 a.m. – noon for anyone interested in seeing a sampling of the vehicles and to ask questions about the event.

Alex Rosenberger, owner of MasterCars, Inc., says car show attendees should expect more than 650 cars this year, with food vendors, bounce houses, and a live band playing during the show. “The cars start showing up between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. with the park opening to the public at 11 a.m. A few new clubs are expected to participate this year, bringing some rare exotic Ferrari and Lamborghini brands to the show field. It is always exciting to see vehicles spanning the decades,” said Rosenberger.

Rosenberger went on to say, “Randy Gori, the event’s namesake, was a major car collector in not only the St. Louis region, but also the Midwest. Gori hosted private parties, with over 18 Ferraris in his collection. After the success of his events, many of us decided to do a bigger show for the general public.” Since Randy Gori’s passing, the Kicks on 66 organizers have continued the “motordom” enthusiasm with the annual car show, often showcasing 650+ cars with thousands in attendance.

About the Kicks on 66 Car Show

The Kicks on 66 car show is 100% free to register and free to attend. Visit www.kickson66.org for more information and to register your car. All makes, models and types of vehicles are welcome and encouraged to participate. At approximately 2 p.m. the cars will cruise from the show field into downtown Glen Carbon. Spectators will be able to view hundreds of cars, making this event one of the largest car shows in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Proceeds from this event will benefit the local food pantry and first responders.