EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville and Randy Gori, founder of The Gori Law Firm, Gori, Realtors® and Gori Property Management, today jointly announced the City’s new ice rink facility will be named The Gori Family Ice Complex following an undisclosed donation from Randy Gori.

Part of the City of Edwardsville’s “A Better Place to Play” campaign, the 40,000-square-foot, 1,000-seat Gori Family Ice Complex will include an NHL ice rink, 1/10-of-a-mile elevated indoor track, 3,500-square-foot fitness area and 217 parking spaces to accommodate visitors. Located off of Governor’s Parkway on Edwardsville Community School District #7 grounds, the Gori Family Ice Complex will have access to the Madison County Transit Nature Trail and will be designed to allow for an expansion to include a second ice rink.

“We are very appreciative of Randy Gori for helping to bring our city’s ice rink project to life,” said Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton. “With Randy’s assistance, we will be able to provide our region a multipurpose, recreational facility that will build our community, increase fitness and stimulate our local economy.”

In addition to the ice rink, fitness area and indoor track, the Gori Family Ice Complex also provides opportunities to fill other community needs while functioning as a teen center. “My family and I are excited to see this project through to completion, and we welcome residents’ ideas for worthwhile, community-building uses for the facility”, said Randy Gori. “Not only will this complex provide further exercise opportunities for residents, it also opens up possibilities for after-school groups, life and social skills classes, career programs and more. It has long been my mission to give back to the community so when the opportunity presented itself to support this project, I felt it was a great way to give back to all sectors of our community and the local business base.”

The Gori Family Ice Complex project is the final project planned as part of the “A Better Place to Play” campaign aimed at adding three new parks projects for Edwardsville. The Leon Corlew Park & Splash Pad and the Plummer Family Sports Park were the first two parks added as part of the campaign. Leon Corlew Park & Splash Pad opened in 2016 and the Plummer Family Sports Park is slated to open spring 2020.

“When we launched the ‘A Better Place to Play’ campaign, we aimed to create three new parks for Edwardsville residents. The Gori Family Ice Complex is the last project we need to complete the campaign so we are grateful to the Gori family for their support and look forward to the added sales tax revenue that will be generated from the many families who attend events at the ice complex. This facility will be a big asset to local businesses and families alike,” added Mayor Patton.

Those interested in learning more about the A Better Place to Play campaign may find information online at cityofedwardsville.com or call (618) 692-7538. A Better Place to Play can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

