EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that ramp closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 55/70/64 will start, weather permitting, at 4 a.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025 for road construction. Traffic will be restricted at the following locations:

Eastbound ramp near Barack Obama Avenue/East St. Louis exit

Westbound ramp near the St. Clair Avenue entrance ramp at mile marker 1

Additionally, the following ramp will be fully closed:

St. Clair Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-55/westbound I-64

All ramps are expected to reopen by 10 p.m. the same day.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

