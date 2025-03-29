ST. LOUIS — A section of the westbound exit ramp from Interstate 64 to Forest Park Avenue and Grand Boulevard was closed around noon today for emergency repairs to a retaining wall. The closure, which affects both the ramp and the westbound lanes of Forest Park Avenue between Compton Avenue and Grand Boulevard, is expected to last three to four months.

The decision to close the ramp was made after inspections revealed excessive horizontal movement of the retaining wall toward the Forest Park Avenue traffic lanes. In response, the City of St. Louis has completed the design for the necessary repairs and contracted a firm to carry out the work.

To assist motorists during the closure, detour signs will be installed as soon as they are ready. Drivers on Market Street or Compton Avenue can access Forest Park Avenue via several routes, including north on Jefferson Avenue or Compton Avenue, west on Olive Street/Lindell Boulevard, south on Grand Avenue, or directly on Forest Park Avenue. For truck traffic, the recommended detour is I-44 to Grand Boulevard, while local traffic can exit at Exit 38 B Jefferson Avenue/22nd Street and proceed northbound to Olive Street.

The City of St. Louis Board of Public Service and the Street Department are coordinating with the Missouri Department of Transportation due to the involvement of traffic control on the exit ramp.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and potential inconveniences during the repair period. The City has expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and cooperation as this important work is undertaken. A detour map is anticipated to be released later today.

