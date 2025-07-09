EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the westbound Interstate 55/64 right exit ramp to the Martin Luther King Bridge will be closed for one day.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 12, and the ramp is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. the same day.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.