WATERLOO – The Belleville East Lady Lancers secured a decisive 60-40 victory against the Waterloo Lady Bulldogs in a road game on Friday night, maintaining a lead throughout the contest.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Lancers started strong, finishing the first quarter ahead 14-11. They continued to build on their advantage, taking a 28-21 lead into halftime.

After the break, the Lancers extended their lead to 42-31 by the end of the third quarter. In the final period, Belleville East outscored Waterloo 18-9 to secure the win.

Ramiyah Young and Hailey Gray each contributed significantly to the Lancers' success, scoring 18 points apiece.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Kristin Smith led the team with 11 points, while Aubrey Heck added 9 points.

More like this: