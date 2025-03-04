ALTON - Community leaders will gather in Alton for a rally against gun violence.

At 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, community members are invited to the 1200 block of Central Avenue in Alton to talk about gun violence in the community and listen to speeches by young people and elected officials.

“We just want to let the community know that their safety is of utmost importance and let those who are actually involved in these shootings know that it’s not going to be tolerated within our community,” said Alderwoman Rosetta Brown. “Thursday is going to be a great coming together.”

Brown, Alderwoman for the Fourth Ward, has collaborated with Abe Lee Barham to organize the rally. Barham pointed to a recent shooting near a bus stop as evidence that gun violence is a major issue in Alton. He noted that while there were no injuries, there were still consequences.

“Fortunately, no one got shot or killed, which is a blessing,” he said. “But the lady that lived next to the house, an 80-year-old woman with her autistic granddaughter, had to duck for cover, and we can’t have that in this community. That will not be tolerated. People like that have got to be removed from our community.”

Barham added that he hopes Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is present at the rally, and he wants to see the individuals responsible for the most recent shooting “prosecuted to the maximum of the law.”

Other community leaders are expected to be in attendance on Thursday. Brown encourages everyone who is able to come out and show their support for community safety.

Barham believes that a major reason why gun violence has become so prevalent among young people is a lack of activities for children and teens to participate in. He noted that “we reach out to the A and B students,” but “the kids that feel no hope” don’t get the same opportunities and guidance.

Brown also said that family and education are important factors. She believes that families coming together is one way to combat gun violence, and she emphasized the importance of staying in school.

Brown and Barham both hope the rally on March 6 sends a powerful message to the community about gun violence and safety in Alton.

“In Alton, Illinois, we don’t let people come in and disrupt our peace, disrupt our safety," Brown added. “We stand up, our voices are heard, and we come together, we unify, we lock arms, and we just put the word out there that Alton is a safe place and we want to remain that way.”

