GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) held their annual United We Lead Gala on Friday, September 6 in Edwardsville. The event was a great success, raising over $115,000 for the organization.

The United We Lead Gala, themed “Envision Greatness” in 2024, brings together a wide range of people who share a common goal – to empower today’s girls to become tomorrow’s leaders. Guests were entertained by musician Mel Goot and band, listened to first-hand experiences from a life-long volunteer and a young alum, participated in various auctions, and heard about the organization’s mission to empower the lives of girls in Southern Illinois.

A highlight of the evening was presenting the annual Distinguished Community Leader Award to Ameren Illinois. Ameren Illinois believes in the importance of community connections and are committed to empowering the communities they serve by giving back. For more than 16 years, Ameren Illinois has made a significant investment to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois – and not just monetarily. In addition to their financial investment to the organization, Ameren Illinois’ team has helped deliver programming, support membership, provide mentorship, collaborate for community service projects, and share their talent on GSofSI’s Board of Directors. GSofSI CEO Loretta Graham showed her appreciation for Ameren Illinois, stating, “Their love, encouragement, and unwavering belief in our organization help make us who we are today.”

“Our sixth annual United We Lead Gala was a great success,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development. “I want to extend my utmost appreciation to Ameren Illinois, our generous sponsors, and all of our guests. Their investment in our mission – to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place – ensures girls throughout Southern Illinois have the opportunity to chase their dreams. Because of their support, we can help the girls of today become the leaders of tomorrow.”

If you would like to make an investment in Girl Scouting, please visit gsofsi.org/give.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and engages nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.