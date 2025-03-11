EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) is hosting a trivia night and silent auction from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at the Old Bakery Beer Company. This event will benefit the March “Drink for a Cause” initiative.

Participants can look forward to trivia categories such as pop culture, history, science, and river-themed questions, Environmental Education Director Jessica Mohlman said. Teams will consist of six players, with a $20 entry fee per person. All proceeds will go directly to NGRREC.

“Who doesn’t love trivia, delicious craft beer, and supporting a fantastic cause?” Mohlman said. “NGRREC is doing vital work in studying and protecting our mighty rivers, which are the lifeblood of our communities and ecosystems.”

Mohlman said exciting prizes await the top trivia teams, as well as incredible items in the silent auction. The Old Bakery Beer Company will have a wide selection of craft beers available throughout the evening. Please note that no outside food or drink is allowed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Space is limited, so be sure to pre-register your team at https://bit.ly/RaiseaGlassTriviaNight.

Old Bakery Beer Company’s Drink for a Cause initiative highlights a different local organization each month throughout the year. Twenty-five percent of beer sales during the event will be donated to the featured organization.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

More like this: