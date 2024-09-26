WOOD RIVER - Early morning rain forced the cancellation of the second day of the Southwestern Conference boys golf tournament on Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River, with Edwardsville declared the team champions, as the first-round scores were carried over into Tuesday's second round.

The Tigers won the team tournament with a score of 308, with Alton second with a 320, third place went to O'Fallon with a 326, Collinsville finished fourth at 334. Belleville East came in fifth with a 348. and Belleville West was sixth with 352.

Sam Ottwell of the Redbirds won the individual championship, with a seven-under-par 65 shot in the first round of Stonewofl Golf Club in Fairview Heights. with Edwardsville's Mason Lewis second with a 70, teammate Owen Berning was third at 77, and Edwardsville's Bryce Pryor was tied for fourth with Ryker Shea of the Kahoks, Sebastian Leymeister of the Panthers, and Henry Neely of the Redbirds, all shooting an 80.

To go along with Lewis, Berning, and Pryor, the Tigers saw Brian Cooper with an 82, Quinn Berning shot an 84, Sam Shaw had an 85, and Jon Wiedman fired a 91.

The Tigers and the other SWC teams will compete in the IHSA Class 3A Collinsville regional Oct. 2 at Arlington Greens Golf Course, just outside of Collinsville, with qualifiers going to the Decatur MacArthur sectional Oct. 7 at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur. The state tournament will be held at The Den at Fox Point Golf Course Oct. 18-19.