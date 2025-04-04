Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
Lynsey Whitaker - Illinois Senate Republican Staff
April 4, 2025 10:25 AM April 4, 2025 10:26 AM
WOOD RIVER – State Senator Erica Harriss has partnered with several area Metro East organizations to host a free Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River on Saturday. After much consideration, the event will take place rain or shine, and staff will be on hand to assist anyone who may need help.
Who:
- State Senator Erica Harriss
- I Support the Girls – Edwardsville
- Lions Club
- Metro East Humane Society
- Wood River Police Department
- Wood River Parks and Recreation
- Glen-Ed Pantry
- Soles4Souls
When:
- Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where:
- Wood River Police Department - 550 E Madison Ave., Wood River, IL, 62095
