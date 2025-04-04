Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER – State Senator Erica Harriss has partnered with several area Metro East organizations to host a free Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River on Saturday. After much consideration, the event will take place rain or shine, and staff will be on hand to assist anyone who may need help. Article continues after sponsor message Who: State Senator Erica Harriss

I Support the Girls – Edwardsville

Lions Club

Metro East Humane Society

Wood River Police Department

Wood River Parks and Recreation

Glen-Ed Pantry

Soles4Souls When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where: Wood River Police Department - 550 E Madison Ave., Wood River, IL, 62095 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending