THURSDAY, MAY 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

Much of the outdoor schedule was rained out on Thursday, with the heavy rains that moved through the St. Louis area early in the morning. Here's a list of games that were postponed

BASEBALL

Carrollton at Carlinville

Valmeyer at Lebanon

Piasa Southwestern at Alton

Metro-East Lutheran at Breese Mater Dei Catholic

GIRLS SOCCER

Father McGivney Catholic at Metro-East Lutheran

Pinckneyville at Roxana

SOFTBALL

Valmeyer at Lebanon

Roxana at Salem

Civic Memorial at Staunton

In games that were played on Thursday:

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville won their home finale on Thursday, defeating Alton 25-15. 25-23. The Tigers are now 7-6-1. while the Redbirds go to 5-16.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 13, JERSEY 0: Breanna Zurek had a hat trick, while Alina Ayran, Avery Bohnenstiehn, Isabell Boyd, Caty Burton, Gina Catanzaro, Kinlee Lippert, Macy Mell, Brynn Presley, Hannah Walker and Ezra Wilder all scored at Triad won at home over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Maddie Milligan had three assists, while Lippert, Wilder and Hannah Walker getting two assists each and Burton, Catanzaro, Reagan Chigas, Mell, Presley and Hannah Sparks also assisting.

Both Reagan and Kendall Chigas shared the clean sheet, while Cora Schroeder made seven saves in goal

The Knights are now 17-1 on the year, while the Panthers go to 4-12-1.

In other games on the Thursday program, Edwardsville won at home over Belleville West 4-1, Pleasant Plains defeated Carlinville 5-0 and Katie Augustin had the only goal, assisted by Madalyn McCall, for Highland as the Bulldogs lost to Waterloo 9-1.

TUESDAY, MAY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, VANDALIA 5: A 10-run fifth inning was the difference as Southwestern won at home in a South Central Conference game over visiting Vandalia.

Hank Bouillon had three hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Marcus Payne and Cale Schuchman both had two hits and two RBIs, Ryan Lowis had two hits and also drove in a run, Colin LeMarr had two hits, Gavin Day had a bases-clearing double for his only hit and three RBIs and Charlie Darr drove in another run.

Payne threw a complete game on the mound for Southwestern, fanning eight.

The Birds are now 16-9 for the season.

DUPO 5, VALMEYER 1: Dupo scored once in the first and fifth, then three more in the seventh to defeat Valmeyer, who scored their only run in the seventh.

Clay Juelfs, Jordan McSchooler, Elijah Miller, Evan Rowe-Brown and Ethan Rowe-Brown all had hits for the Pirates on the day, while McSchooler struck out four while on the mound.

Valmeyer is now 4-15 on the year.

GRANITE CITY 10, ALTON 3: Granite City scored five times in the fourth to help defeat Alton at Babe Champion Field.

Lucas Haddix had three hits, including a solo home run, and a RBI for the Warriors, while Brady Smallie had two hits and four RBIs, Dakota Armour had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, Nick Huskamp had a hit and RBI and Peyton Fedorsak and Mason McMurray each had a hit.

Alex Siatos and James Vambeketes each had two hits for the Redbirds, while Caden Laslie and Max Ontis each had a hit and RBI and Austin Rathgeb also having a hit.

Armour fanned seven while on the mound for Granite, while Ontis struck out eight while on the mound for Alton.

The Warriors are now 9-10 on the year, while Alton fell to 5-16.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 15, CARROLLTON 0: Marquette scored three runs in the first two innings, then scored five in the third and four in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win over Carrollton at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Logan Sternickle hit a pair of homers as a part of a big three hit, seven RBI day at the plate for the Explorers, while Hayden Sherman had a hit and three RBIs, Caleb Garner and Myles Paniagua both had a hit and drove home two runs, Charlie Fahnestock had a hit and RBI and Hayden Garner, Kannon Kamp and Sean Mitchell each had a hit.

Grant Pohlman had the only hit on the day for the Hawks, while Lucas Howard struck out two while on the mound. Sternickle went all the way for Marquette, fanning five.

The Explorers are now 18-10, while Carrollton drops to 8-12.

JERSEY 1, MASCOUTAH 0: Tanner Brunaugh's fourth inning RBI hit was all Jersey would need as the Panthers shut out Mascoutah at Ken Schell Field.

Austin Hayes, Sam Lamer and Griffin Williams also had hits for Jersey, while Lamer went all the way on the mound, striking out 13.

Jersey is now 14-10, while the Indians go to 17-6.

In other games played on Tuesday, Triad won their Mississippi Valley Conference rivalry game over Highland 5-2 and Father McGivney Catholic improved their school record winning streak to 22 with a 12-1 win at Maryville Christian.

BOYS TENNIS

In a Southwestern Conference dual meet at Alton, the host Redbirds lost to Belleville East 9-0 and are now 9-6 on the year. Alton plays at the Francis Howell Doubles Tournament in Weldon Spring, Mo., in St. Charles County on Saturday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-16-25, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 22-25-22: On Edwardsville's Senior Night, the Tigers honored their Class of 2022 --- Tyler Cherenka, Jacob Geison, Zach Hoffmann, John Kreke, Liam Marsh and Evan Reid --- and the seniors went out in style as Kreke delivered the final two points of the match as Edwardsville won a three-set thriller at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Edwardsville is now 6-6-1 on the year, while the Crusaders fall to 14-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Gina Catanzaro had a brace (two goals), while Macy Mell, Abigail Schaft, Karen Speer and Ezra Wilder all scored as Triad came off their upset loss to Waterloo with a win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Kinlee Lippert had two assists for the Knights, while Avery Bohnenstiehl, Mell, Schaft and Wilder also assisted and Reagan Chigas had two saves in keeping the clean sheet.

Triad is now 16-1-0, with the Eagles going to 11-9-0.

GRANITE CITY 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Payton Hatfield, Savanhna Khammanyvong and Madison Vasiloff all scored as Granite City won over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Sophia Dutko and Hatfield also had assists for the Warriors, while Alivia Upshaw had six saves in goal for Granite.

The Warriors are now 5-6-4, while the Explorers go to 13-5-3.

SOFTBALL

In one of the games on the Tuesday schedule, Belleville East defeated Granite City 11-1. Staunton at Carlinville, O'Fallon at East St. Louis, Dupo at Valmeyer and Hardin Calhoun at Winchester West Central were all postponed because of rain and wet grounds. Make-up dates have yet to be announced.

MONDAY, MAY 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 3: Southwester scored four times each in the opening two innings in going on to the win over visiting Northwestern.

Ryan Lowis socked a homer among his two hits and three RBIs on the afternoon for the Piasa Birds, while Gavin Day had two hits and a RBI, Marcus Payne had a hit and drove in two runs, Quinten Strohbeck had a hit and both Hank Bouillon and Colin LeMarr both drove in runs.

LeMarr also struck out three while on the mound.

Southwestern is now 15-9.

GREENVILLE 4, CARLINVILLE 2: Carlinville posted single runs in the first and third innings, but Greenville came up with four runs in the sixth to take the win at Carlinville High.

Carson Wiser had three hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Connor Strutner, Ayden Tiburzi and Dane Boatman also had hits and Henry Kufa had the other RBI.

Ryenn Hart had six strikeouts on the mound for Carlinville, while Kufa and Tiburzi fanned three batters each.

The Comets are now 8-8, while the Cavies go to 7-6.

Rain prevented games with Mascoutah at Jersey, Lebanon at Bunker Hill, Breese Central at Metro-East Lutheran and Marquette Catholic at Belleville Althoff Catholic. Make-up dates for these games have yet to be announced.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 9, HAZELWOOD WEST 0: Emily Baker, Maddie Cooke and Lily Freer all had braces (two goals each), while Taylor Freer, Josie Paniagua and Tori Schrimpf all scored in Alton's win over visiting Hazelwood West at Public School Stadium.

Emily Baker, Lily Freer and Lyndsey Miller all had two assists each, while Haylie Butler and Paniagua also had assists and Peyton Baker was in goal to record the clean sheet for the Redbirds.

Alton is now 13-3-0, while the Wildcats drop to 6-10-0.

In a South Central Conference match played on Monday, Greenville defeated Carlinville 3-0. Other games on the Monday program --- Marquette Catholic at Father McGivney Catholic, Maryville Christian at Piasa Southwestern and Jersey at Roxana --- were all postponed because of rain. Make-up dates for all matches are to be announced.

SOFTBALL

CARLINVILLE 5, GREENVILLE 4: A bases loaded walk to Addie Ruyle in the seventh forced home the winning run as Carlinville won over Greenville in a South Central Conference game at Loveless Park.

The Cavaliers had taken a 4-1 lead with three runs in the third, but the Comets countered with single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh to tie the game before the winning run was scored in the home half of the seventh.

Chloe Pope had two hits and two RBIs for Carlinville, while Hannah Gibson had two hits and a RBI, Kendall Maddox, Braley Wiser and Olivia Kunz each had two hits, Isabella Tiburzi had a hit and Ruyle had two RBIs, including the game winner.

Gibson went all the way inside the circle, striking out six.

The Cavies are now 11-3, while Greenville drops to 12-10.

Other games on Monday's slate --- Lebanon at Bunker Hill, Waterloo Gibault Catholic at East St. Louis, Metro-East Lutheran at Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial at Waterloo, Payson Seymour at Hardin Calhoun and Mascoutah at Jersey --- were all postponed by rain. Make-up dates for each game have yet to be announced.

