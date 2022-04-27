EDWARDSVILLE - Renee Raglin was a huge force for the Alton girls track and field team at the Madison County Large Schools Meet Tuesday afternoon at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center at Edwardsville High. The Redbirds star sprinter won both the 100 and 200 meters in the meet, with Raglin coming in 12.49 seconds in the 100 and 25.65 in the 200 meters. Raglin won her third event of the day in the long jump, having a leap of 16 feet, nine inches.

Alton was third on the day with 86 points, behind Edwardsville with 173 points and Triad with 101 points, Highland recorded 76 points and Collinsville 72 points and Granite City had 42 points.

Khaliyah Goree of the Redbirds second in the 400 with a time of 1:04.09. She also was third in the long jump at 15 feet, eight-and-one-half inches.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds' Sophie Paschel was second in 1600 at 5:42.66.

In the relay races, Alton placed second at 51.59 seconds in the 4 x 100.

Lilly Cawvey of Triad and Jayda Duke of Alton tied for first in the high jump, both going over at 1,50 meters, with Cawvey taking the fewest misses tiebreak. Jada Bruce of Alton cleared 1.45 meters and also placed.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: