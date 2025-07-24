GRAFTON – There’s still time to soak up the summer at Raging Rivers WaterPark as the season continues through September 7th with two more Family Fun Nights taking place this season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Don’t miss the last two Family Fun Nights, when Raging Rivers WaterPark keeps the gates open late for extra summer excitement. These special evenings, scheduled for July 25th and August 1st from 6–9pm, offer the perfect setting for families to splash, slide, and enjoy all the attractions under the summer sky. Admission for Family Fun Nights is included with season passes, a full day admission ticket for that date or an evening ticket for $24.99 per person. Foodtrucks and Fireworks will take place at the August 1st Family Fun Night's event.

Raging Rivers WaterPark features fun for all ages from thrilling slides, the Endless River, Breaker Beach Wave Pool, and Itty Bitty Surf City and Tree House Harbor for the youngest visitors.

Located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Illinois, Raging Rivers Waterpark is a premier destination for summer family fun, birthday parties, and group outings. For park information, hours, attractions, or to purchase tickets and cabanas, visit RagingRivers.com.

More like this: