GRAFTON – Raging Rivers WaterPark invites families and thrill-seekers to make a splash this Independence Day with exciting rides and contests. On July 4, 2025, guests can enjoy a day packed with fun, laughter, and friendly competition at the waterpark.

Season Pass holders or guests with day tickets on July 4, can sign up for the following contests to win prizes and swag:

Best CannonBall Competition

Best Belly Flop

Wave Pool Races and Relays

Competitions will begin at 1 p.m. Participants will need to register at the park on the day of the event. Other surprises will take place throughout the day. The park also offers free fountain drinks this summer to keep patrons hydrated.

“This Fourth of July, we’re excited to introduce new ways for our guests to have fun and make memories,” said Jeremy Hayes, General Manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “There’s something for everyone—from friendly competitions to relaxing in the sun.”

Raging Rivers WaterPark is open daily, offering a refreshing escape with thrilling slides, lazy rivers, and family-friendly attractions. For more information about hours, tickets, and upcoming events, visit RagingRivers.com.

The park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, Ill., 62037.

