Following postponement due to flooding, the waterpark eagerly confirms new targeted opening day, announces details of various perks certain to draw waterpark lovers during shortened season

GRAFTON, Ill. (June 22, 2019) … After high river levels delayed the opening of Raging Rivers WaterPark for several weeks, officials at the park today announced it has set a target date to finally start its 30th season on Wednesday, July 3. Located along the scenic Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., the 28-acre summer destination will be open daily from then until Labor Day, on Sept. 2.

“Our team is beyond excited to finally open and welcome families and friends to help us celebrate our 30th season,” stated Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “The wait was difficult, but now that flood waters have receded and the river levels continue to drop, we are in full clean up mode getting ready for our guests to start having fun and making memories the rest of the summer.”

To thank loyal season-pass holders for their patience, Raging Rivers WaterPark will provide them with additional perks. These will include the ability to enter early every Friday a 9 a.m., a free one-day ticket for a guest for the 2019 season, free soda during the month of July and a free ticket to Six Flags. These same great perks will benefit anyone who purchases a season pass for the 2019 season, making the passes a hot ticket to summer entertainment this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

The waterpark will now host Military Days July 3– 6, during which members of the military get in free and military family members are granted a reduced ticket price of $15 per person, plus tax. Students who were anxious they may have missed out on the park’s good grades reward program for this year are in luck too. Raging A’s will now be Aug. 1 – Sept. 2, giving students from kindergarten through high school the opportunity to bring in a report card with at least one ‘A’ on it to be granted free admission. Any other day during July, their “A” will get them into the park for $10 off regular admission price.

Since opening in 1990, Raging Rivers WaterPark has become a Midwest oasis, offering entertainment enjoyable for individuals of all ages. When visiting the park, guests have the option of testing out one or all of several distinctly different slides, including Cascade Body Flumes, Runaway Rafts, Shark Slide Flume and the Swirlpools; relaxing in an endless river; catching the waves in the massive wavepool, or chilling out in rentable cabanas, party areas and more. Two additional water areas specifically dedicated to little ones include Itty Bitty Surf City and Tree House Harbor.

Regular admission is $22.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $26.95 for guests over 48 inches tall and free for children two years and younger. Arrive after 3 p.m. and save $5 on the price of each ticket, or purchase a discounted next day-pass for day two of fun.

For more information and ways to save all summer long, follow Raging Rivers WaterPark on Facebook and Instagram and sign up for Raging Rivers Email Club, featuring weekly coupons and more. Additional details about individual season passes, cabana rentals, company partnership discounts, group and party packages, and operating hours throughout the summer can be found by visiting www.RagingRivers.com or calling 618.786.2345.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction has catered to millions of visitors over the years. Raging Rivers WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill.; for more information call (618) 786-2345, or visit www.ragingriver.com.

More like this: