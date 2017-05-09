Local lifeguard certification class taking place May 13 & 14

GRAFTON - Those still on the quest for a summer job need look no farther, as Raging Rivers WaterPark is searching for qualified lifeguards to join their 2017 summer team. If you or someone you know is an outgoing and hardworking individual, who is always sporting a smiling face and ready to stay cool where it’s hot this summer, this is the perfect summer job.

Those who are interested in being a lifeguard, but not yet qualified, can earn their lifeguard certification through an upcoming class on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 (12-8 p.m.) and 14 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) at the JCH Wellness Center in Jerseyville, IL. This specific class has fee of $250 and includes course materials and a two year certification, which means those successfully completing the class this year can lifeguard both this summer and next. Call the center at 618-980-7134 for more information.

“It’s not too late to join our team this summer, as we have a high need for certified lifeguards and are still filling positions,” stated Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Lifeguarding is the perfect summer job, providing a fun and rewarding experience.”

Stationed throughout the park, lifeguards get to witness the excitement as guests race down the 500-foot slides, relish the calm as guests relax in the lazy river or experience both as they watch over the 18,000-square-foot wave pool. As part of the Raging Rivers team, lifeguards and other employees get to enjoy the perks of a Raging Rivers season pass, discounts on food and merchandise, and free park tickets for your family and friends.

Raging Rivers WaterPark will be opening Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. for their 28th season. Located along the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., the 28-acre waterpark provides families from all across the region with unbeatable prices and endless excitement.

Additional employment opportunities are available throughout the WaterPark, including: admissions, food & beverage, house and grounds, work crew, gift shop, office and EMT First Aid. Employment applications can be found online at http://www.ragingrivers.com/employment2016.htm. To apply, email your completed application to questions@ragingrivers.com.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

