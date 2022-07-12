GRAFTON – The wait is over. The new Mississippi Monster opened at Raging Rivers Waterpark last Saturday, July 9.

Guests will see this giant main attraction at the top of a hill as they enter the park. The new super-slide features three hidden chambers to speed down, splashing and spraying through the enclosed tubes before an exhilarating final splash.

“We are thrilled to open the Mississippi Monster for our guests to enjoy, Corporate Director of Operations Ken Handler. “This new slide adds a new level of thrills to our collection of family fun attractions.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The park has made numerous improvements to the guest experience this season, including adding more shade structures, free seating, new food options, expedited food lines, and reopening the River Grille. Guests can also join fun-filled games offered by the park’s entertainment team or kick back and enjoy the show.

Raging Rivers Waterpark offers dynamic pricing for guests looking to save on daily admission. For the best ticket deals, guests should purchase tickets online at RagingRivers.com.

About Raging River Waterpark

Raging River Waterpark is the only waterpark of its size in southern Illinois, just a few miles from the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Illinois, this family destination features an aqua play area, speed slides, a lazy river, a million-gallon wave pool, and much more. For additional information about Raging Rivers Waterpark, guests can visit RagingRivers.com or call 618-786-2345.

More like this: