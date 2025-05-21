GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark is excited to announce that it will be open daily beginning Saturday, May 24, 2025. As the school year comes to a close, the park is honoring educators with special Educator Appreciation Days from May 24 to May 26. Throughout this weekend, all school and district staff are invited to enjoy free admission by presenting a valid school or district ID or badge at the ticket booth - a thank you for their dedication and hard work.

Located near the Mississippi River, Raging Rivers WaterPark is a top summer destination, featuring adrenaline-pumping slides like the Mississippi Monster, Runaway Rafts, Cascade Body Flume, Swirl Pools, and Shark Attack. For those seeking relaxation, the 700-foot Endless River offers a gentle float, while the 18,000-square-foot Breaker Beach Wave Pool delivers big waves and big fun. Families with young children will love Itty Bitty Surf City, a dedicated area with pint-sized slides, splash pools, rain trees, and the TreeHouse Harbor play area, complete with crawl tunnels, rope pulls, and a dumping water bucket.

Season Passes are now available starting at $69.99. Along with unlimited admission to the park, pass holders will enjoy a complimentary ticket to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar event in June. Additional perks include special event access at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and free entry to Santa’s Village in East Dundee, Illinois. Other benefits feature exclusive offers, bring-a-friend-free days, and complimentary fountain drinks for both pass holders and daily guests.

The park also features a Special Event lineup offering something for everyone:

Educator Appreciation Days from May 24–26, offering free admission to school staff with valid ID

Magical Mermaid Mondays on June 9, July 7, and August 4

QEM Big Red Day on June 27, featuring firetruck activities

Family Fun Nights on June 13, June 27, July 11, July 25, and August 1

Firework Fridays on June 27, July 11, and August 1

Sensory Sundays on June 8, July 13, and August 10



“As a business dedicated to bringing fun to families and kids, we’re excited to offer free admission to all teachers, educators, and staff from local schools and the school district,” said Jeremy Hayes, General Manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Educators play an essential role in shaping the future of their students, and this is our way of showing appreciation for their commitment and hard work. We hope this initiative gives them a chance to unwind, recharge, and fully enjoy everything our park has to offer.”

Raging Rivers WaterPark is now open daily for summer through August 10th followed by weekends only through September 7th.

For park hours, birthday party information, and to purchase Season Passes or Day Admission Tickets, visit RagingRivers.com.

Raging Rivers WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Illinois.

