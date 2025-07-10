QEM "Big Red Day" on July 11th

We're celebrating our First Responders with "Big Red Day" from 6:00 - 9:00 pm.

Be One of the First 200 Kids to Receive a Firefighter Fun Helmet!

Bring the whole family and join us for fun and excitement!

Get creative with our coloring activities

Climb aboard real fire engines and snap photos with our incredible professional firefighters

Enjoy up-close experiences with fire trucks

DJ and so much more!

Think you have what it takes to win? Enter our very first QEM Inaugural Cornhole Tournament for your chance to take home the trophy and a $500 cash prize.

Proceeds from the night event will benefit the QEM Fire Protection District.

Firework Fridays & Family Fun Nights on July 11th

Experience Family Fun Night on July 11th from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. with a spectacular fireworks show! You can play all day and night with a Season Pass or a full day admission ticket. The evening admission at 6 pm is $24.99.

Sensory Sundays at Raging Rivers on July 13th

Quiet waves, big smiles! Sensory Sunday at Raging Rivers means FREE early entry for neurodiverse guests and a caregiver. Enjoy the park at 10 a.m. before the crowds and play all day! For more details, email questions@ragingrivers.com.

