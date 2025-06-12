GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark will offer free admission to dads to celebrate Father’s Day.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, families are invited to Raging Rivers in Grafton for a fun day with Dad. Fathers receive free admission with the purchase of a kid’s ticket for children ages 3 and up. Kids under age 2 are admitted for free.

“Ultimately, we want to create the environment that people want to come back to. We are looking to create memories of a lifetime for people,” said Jeremy Hayes, general manager. “That’s what we’re about, and that's why we’re having dads get in free. We’re hoping it’ll entice some of the families to come out and spend the day with Dad here at the park.”

There are several other fun events slated for June. On Friday, June 13, 2025, families can come out for “Family Fun Night.” The park will stay open late until 9 p.m. and guests can enjoy a reduced admission rate of $24.99. From June 19–22, community members can take advantage of discounted passes to commemorate Juneteenth.

Article continues after sponsor message

This will be followed by “QEM Big Red Day” on June 27, where kids can visit with first responders and check out firetrucks, compete in a cornhole tournament, enjoy coloring activities and more. This day will conclude with another Family Fun Night until 9 p.m., complete with a 30-minute fireworks show at dusk. All proceeds from the Family Fun Night will support the QEM Fire Protection District.

Every Wednesday, season pass holders can enjoy early entry. At 10 a.m. on Sundays, Raging Rivers offers “Sensory Sundays” with fewer kids and less splashing to provide a more sensory-friendly experience.

Hayes emphasized that the park’s goal is to create a fun environment for families to make memories. He wants to see many people come out this summer and enjoy the deals, discounts and special events, especially on Father’s Day.

“We are trying to be community-oriented,” he added. “A lot of the people just hearing about it, they get excited. And then some people just can’t wait to be here. That’s most of our staff, it seems like. They can’t wait to be here. Hospitality is everything when it comes to your experience, and I think we do a pretty good job of creating that good experience for everybody that comes.”

For more information about Raging Rivers WaterPark and their upcoming events, visit their official website at RagingRivers.com or their official Facebook page.

More like this: