GRAFTON - Families are invited to Raging Rivers WaterPark for the summer season’s final two Family Fun Nights.

From 6–9 p.m. on Friday, July 25, and Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, community members can stay late at Raging Rivers to enjoy the waterslides and other attractions. On Aug. 1, the evening will conclude with a fireworks spectacular complete with food trucks and more fun. Jeremy Hayes, general manager at Raging Rivers, explained that the goal is to bring families together.

“We’re just open a little bit later for guests to get in and enjoy themselves,” he said. “It’s another way of people making memories.”

Admission to the Family Fun Night is included with a season pass or a full-day ticket purchased for that date. You can also buy a Family Fun Night evening ticket for $24.99.

Raging Rivers WaterPark closes for the season on Sept. 7, 2025, so there’s only a little time left to get out to the park and have fun. Hayes hopes many people come out to the remaining two events to enjoy the park and see everything they have to offer.

He noted that the park and its staff love welcoming families to enjoy the summer weather and the park’s attractions. The Family Fun Nights emphasize the park’s commitment to providing good experiences for community members.

“If we can help people make memories here at the water park, then chances are they’re going to bring their people back to make more memories and so on and so on,” Hayes added. “That's what we’re aiming to do.”

For more information about Raging Rivers WaterPark, including how to purchase tickets for Family Fun Night, visit their official website at RagingRivers.com.

