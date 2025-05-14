GRAFTON – Raging Rivers WaterPark is set to make a splash as it opens for its 36th season on Saturday, May 17.

This summer promises more excitement than ever, with Season Pass holders enjoying a host of exclusive perks. In addition to unlimited park admission, pass holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Indy Car event in June, special event access at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL, and free admission to Santa’s Village in East Dundee, IL. Other benefits include exclusive offers, bring-a-friend-free days, and complimentary fountain drinks for both pass holders and daily guests.

The 2025 Special Event lineup offers something for everyone:

Rubber Duck Race on May 17, with a chance to win $1,000 and other prizes

Educator Appreciation Days from May 24–26, offering free admission to school staff with valid ID

Magical Mermaid Mondays on June 9, July 7, and August 4

QEM Big Red Day on June 27, featuring firetruck activities

Family Fun Nights on June 13, June 27, July 11, July 25, and August 1

Firework Fridays on June 27, July 11, and August 1



Nestled near the Mississippi River, Raging Rivers WaterPark is a top summer destination, featuring adrenaline-pumping slides like the Mississippi Monster, Runaway Rafts, Cascade Body Flume, Swirl Pools, and Shark Attack. For those seeking relaxation, the 700-foot Endless River offers a gentle float, while the 18,000-square-foot Breaker Beach Wave Pool delivers big waves and big fun. Families with young children will love Itty Bitty Surf City, a dedicated area with pint-sized slides, splash pools, rain trees, and the TreeHouse Harbor play area, complete with crawl tunnels, rope pulls, and a dumping water bucket.

Guests can also take advantage of cabana rentals, a gift shop, food and beverage concessions, as well as designated areas for birthday parties and group events.

“We’re thrilled to welcome families back for another unforgettable summer at Raging Rivers," stated Jeremy Hayes, Raging Rivers General Manager. "Our team has worked hard to create new experiences and bring back fan favorites, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see everyone out here making memories.”

Raging Rivers WaterPark will be open through early September. Join the fun on Opening Day at 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, IL, and get ready for a summer trifecta filled with sun, sips, and splashes!

For park hours, birthday party information, and to purchase Season Passes or Day Admission Tickets, visit RagingRivers.com.

