GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark is gearing up for an exciting month of June with a full calendar of events and special promotions packed with fun, adventure, and community spirit!

WWT Promo - June 6, 7 & 8



World Wide Technology Raceway will be at Raging Rivers with racing cars on display. Guests who present a WWT Raceway ticket at the ticket booth will receive free admission to the water park on any of these three days.

Sensory Sunday - June 8

Raging Rivers welcomes neurodiverse guests and one caregiver for free admission. Early entry begins at 10 a.m., one hour before the park opens to the general public, allowing extra time to enjoy the attractions in a more relaxed environment. Guests can stay and play all day. Additional family members can purchase tickets at the gate.

Magical Mermaid Monday - June 9



Dive into a magical experience as mermaids take over the wave pool! Meet and greet sessions are scheduled at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Don’t miss story time at 4 p.m. for a splash of summer magic.

Pass Holder Early Entry Days - Every Wednesday in June

Enjoy early access to the park at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays throughout June and July.

Season Pass Holder Bring A Friend Free Days - June 13

Season pass holders can bring a friend for free on select days, including June 13, July 23, and August 6.

Family Fun Night - June 13

Join us for a special Family Fun Night from 6–9 p.m. with reduced admission of $24.99.

Juneteenth Celebration - June 19–22

Enjoy $10 off general admission tickets (for guests 42" and taller) at the ticket booth.

QEM Big Red Day - June 27-Celebrating our First Responders

Celebrate local heroes with "Big Red Day" on June 27. Meet firefighters, Corn hole tournament, first 200 kids get a fire fighter hat, touch a firetruck, and enjoy coloring activities. Proceeds from Family Fun Night on this date benefit the QEM Fire Protection District.

Firework Fridays & Family Fun Nights - June 27

Experience Family Fun Night with a spectacular fireworks show from 6–9 p.m. Admission is just $24.99.

Raging Rivers WaterPark is a top summer destination, featuring adrenaline-pumping slides like the Mississippi Monster, Runaway Rafts, Cascade Body Flume, Swirl Pools, and Shark Attack along with the Endless River, Breaker Beach Wave Pool, Itty Bitty Surf City, and the TreeHouse Harbor play area.

Season Pass on sale now starting at $69.99 through June 12. In addition to unlimited park admission, pass holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Indy Car event in June, special event access at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., and free admission to Santa’s Village in East Dundee, Ill. Other benefits include complimentary fountain drinks for both pass holders and daily guests.

Raging Rivers WaterPark is now open daily for summer and located at 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, Ill.

For more information or to purchase Season Passes, tickets, book a birthday party, or reserve a cabana - visit RagingRivers.com.

