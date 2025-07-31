GRAFTON – Celebrate the last Family Fun Night of the 2025 Season at Raging Rivers WaterPark on Friday, Aug. 1! The park will be open for extra hours, welcoming guests for an evening packed with excitement, food, music, and fireworks.

From 6–9 p.m., families and friends can experience the thrill of Raging Rivers’ water attractions after hours. Alongside the splashing fun, the night will feature live music to set the festive mood. Indulge in great eats with the fan-favorite Byrdies food truck on-site, serving up delicious fare available for purchase.

As dusk falls, end the evening with a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the sky above the Mississippi River, creating unforgettable summer memories for all ages.

Admission for this special event is just $19.99 per person online or at the gate for entry from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests are also welcome to enjoy a full day and night at the park with a season pass or a full one-day admission ticket.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy one last Family Fun Night before summer slides away! For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/RagingRiversSpecialEvents.

Raging Rivers WaterPark is located along the Great River Road in Grafton, Illinois, and offers thrilling slides, a wave pool, lazy river, kids play areas, and more. This season ends Sept. 7, 2025, so make your summer memories now!

