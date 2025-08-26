GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark is proud to honor the dedication and service of local heroes with the 5th Annual First Responders Weekend, taking place Saturday, August 30th through Monday, September 1st. As a special thank-you, all EMTs, Paramedics, Firefighters, and Police Officers will receive FREE park admission available at the gate with valid ID or badge. This special offer applies to the First Responder only.

“Our first responders are the backbone of our communities,” said Jeremy Hayes, General Manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Their bravery and selflessness deserve recognition, and this weekend is our way of saying thank you. We invite them to relax, enjoy, and make memories with family and friends.”

The waterpark is open for two more weekends. Be sure to splash into the fun one last time — the 2025 Season officially wraps up on Sunday, September 7th.

For park details and hours, visit www.RagingRivers.com.

