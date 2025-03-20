GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark is thrilled to kick off its 36th season with an exciting Spring Sale on admission tickets! From March 21st to March 28th, you can purchase Any Day Admission tickets for just $24.99 online at bit.ly/RiversSpecialEvents. This special offer provides up to $15 off gate admission prices for ages 3 years old and up - making it the perfect opportunity to plan your summer fun. After the Spring Sale ends, one day admission tickets will only be available to purchase starting on May 1st.

The park will officially open its gates on May 17th and operate through September 7th, with months of thrilling water attractions and fun events. Highlights of the season include:

Big Red Day Firetrucks & More

World Wide Technology Raceway Days

Magical Mermaid Mondays

Family Fun Nights

Fireworks Nights

Article continues after sponsor message

New this year, Raging Rivers is enhancing the guest experience with FREE fountain drinks included with admission and season passes, ensuring visitors stay refreshed throughout their visit.

Looking to have fun all summer long? Season Passes are available starting at $69.99 and provide unlimited admission all season long plus exclusive offers throughout the park season. All three pass options, Premier, Platinum and Season, come with added value including a free ticket for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Indy Car Event in June along with special events at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL plus free admission to Santa's Village in East Dundee, IL.

Located on the scenic bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, Raging Rivers WaterPark offers heart-pounding water slides, a relaxing lazy river, and a wave pool for endless family fun.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/RiversSpecialEvents.

More like this: