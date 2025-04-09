GRAFTON - This weekend, Raging Rivers WaterPark will host their fifth annual Great Mushroom Hunt.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025, community members are invited to Raging Rivers in Grafton for a vendor fair, mushroom hunt, Easter egg hunt, scavenger hunt and more. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Raging Rivers looks forward to hosting another fun festival for the community.

“It’s our way of giving a little bit back to the community and letting people come out and see the park and the Mother Nature and spring and just what Raging Rivers has to offer,” explained General Manager Jeremy Hayes. “It’s another way of keeping Raging Rivers in people’s minds.”

The Great Mushroom Hunt will take place in the woods surrounding the park. Hayes encourages people to dress accordingly and bring bug spray.

There will be prizes awarded for the hunters who collect the most mushrooms, the smallest mushroom and the biggest mushroom. Prizes include one-day waterpark admission tickets, beach bags and more.

A children’s Easter egg hunt will also be held that day. Each egg has candy, toys or “waterpark surprises” inside, and one toddler will win an Easter basket.

The “Find the Gnome” scavenger hunt encourages people to search for small gnomes throughout the woods. Winners receive one-day waterpark admission tickets or tickets to Altitude Rock Climbing or Ambush.

Whether you’re hunting mushrooms, Easter eggs or gnomes, there are plenty of prizes to be won. Hayes looks forward to congratulating the winners.

“Bring your mushroom bag, and hopefully you do real well,” he said. “I hope a few people win some nice prizes. We do have quite a few prizes to give out during the mushroom hunt.”

The vendor fair will be set up in the Raging Rivers parking lot, and attendees can enjoy a variety of vendors and food trucks in addition to the hunts.

The family-friendly event is completely free to attend, though registration is encouraged if you plan to join the Great Mushroom Hunt. You can register online or at the event on the day of.

Hayes emphasized that the Great Mushroom Hunt and corresponding festival is a fun experience for families and kids of all ages to enjoy. He noted that Raging Rivers is growing and evolving, and he looks forward to sharing the park with the community during the festival and once again when they open for the summer.

“Ultimately it’s giving the community something to do. That’s what Raging Rivers is all about,” he added. “The new ownership, they’re community-oriented and they want to keep people [busy] with things to do and keep Raging Rivers fresh in everybody’s minds. We’ve got a lot of big things coming up in the future for Raging Rivers, and that’s what we’re gearing up to do. Everybody kind of knows Raging Rivers and where we’re at and what we are and what we’re about. We’ve got a lot of big changes coming soon, and we want to make sure everybody knows.”

For more information about Raging Rivers WaterPark, including how to register online for the Great Mushroom Hunt, visit their official website at RagingRivers.com.

