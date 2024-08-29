GRAFTON - Raging Rivers will offer free admission to first responders this weekend.

From Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, first responders can enter the water park for free with a valid work ID or badge. EMTs, police officers, firefighters and hospital workers are invited to take advantage of this offer.

“We want to give back to them,” said Jeremy Hayes, park manager at Raging Rivers. “They’ve given so much for us all the time, and we just recognize what they do for the community. It’s our way of giving a little bit back to them.”

Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, the water park is a local fixture for families across the Riverbend. From now until Sept. 8, Raging Rivers is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Hayes noted that Raging Rivers typically closes after Labor Day weekend, but they decided to remain open for an extra weekend this year due to the warmer weather. This means community members have an additional chance to get to the water park before they close for the season.

The park is also giving away four free tickets, which must be used by Sept. 8. For more information about the ticket giveaway and how to enter, click here.

Ultimately, Hayes hopes the free weekend for first responders encourages many people to come out to the park and enjoy a fun day at Raging Rivers. He expressed the importance of sharing Raging Rivers with the community and helping those who help other people.

“That’s what it’s all about, giving back to the community and trying to create memories that last a lifetime,” Hayes added. “We are all about creating events and creating an atmosphere for people to come enjoy so they can make their own memories. Ultimately, the people who come to Raging Rivers are happy, so we want them to maintain that happiness and leave happy and come back happy.”

To learn more about Raging Rivers and their free weekend for first responders, visit their official website at RagingRivers.com.