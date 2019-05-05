GRAFTON - As Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton, Ill., gears up for its 30th season, it’s putting out a call for applications for dozens of remaining job openings at the popular waterpark. While only a limited number of lifeguard positions remain, there are still jobs available in the areas of food service, admissions, housekeeping and groundskeeping. A summer job at Raging Rivers has always been a draw for high school and college students, but park owners stress that it can be a wonderful environment for people of all ages and skill sets.

“We have been blessed over the years to have so many employees come back for multiple summers to be a part of our team, but each year brings new opportunities for those who want to make some money while enjoying the terrific atmosphere and incredible setting that makes Raging Rivers such a treasure in the region,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “This will be my 30th season here, and I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather spend my summer than right here in the midst of all the fun rides and attractions in the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.”

The summer jobs kick off with “Back to the Basics” training and orientation, where safety is a main focus. Customer relations, park rules, guest perception and more are also covered. Each employee takes part in First Aid and CPR training. Small group walk-throughs are also completed to familiarize employees with every aspect of the park and its operation and allow them to try-out each of the nine water attractions.

For the application form or more information regarding operation hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, log on to www.ragingrivers.com or call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345. The water park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes away from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million-dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

