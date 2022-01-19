GRAFTON – Raging Rivers Waterpark recently began construction on a new monster-sized water attraction set for the upcoming 2022 season. The 2022 season begins on Saturday, May 28 and updates also include more food options, adult beverages, more shade for guests, personal season passcards, and additional entertainment.

Opening this season is the park’s new Mississippi Monster Slide, a super-slide offering the biggest thrills in the park. The Mississippi Monster features three hidden chambers to speed down, splashing and spraying through the enclosed tubes before an exhilarating final splash.

“Each day of construction, the Mississippi Monster Slide gets more and more impressive,” Corporate Director of Operations Ken Handler. “With all the twists and turns of the past several years, Raging Rivers Waterpark is ready for our own twists and turns as only a water park can.”

Raging Rivers Waterpark is adding more family fun and relaxation to the park experience as well. Riverside Grille re-opens this season on busy days with new processes to make it easier and faster for guests to access more food options. Adults will be able to sip on alcoholic beverages and take advantage of more comfortable additions like shade structures and free seating.

“We want to make sure all of our guests are comfortable and have a stress-free visit, which is why we have amped up the comfort level and entertainment this season,” said Handler. “Guests can look forward to more places to relax as well as new interactive games and challenges for kids and parents throughout the season. It’s going to be a monster of a season.”

Raging Rivers Waterpark provides unlimited splashes for families all season long for one low price. Right now, guests can purchase their 2022 season pass starting at just $59.99 plus tax per person for unlimited visits all season, in-park discounts and other perks, like Bring A Friend Free Days. Season Passes can be purchased online at RagingRivers.com.

About Raging River Waterpark

Raging River Waterpark is the only waterpark of its size in southern Illinois, just a few miles from the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Illinois, this family destination features an aqua play area, speed slides, a lazy river, a million-gallon wave pool, and much more. For additional information about Raging Rivers Waterpark, guests can visit RagingRivers.com or call 618-786-2345.

