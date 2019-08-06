GRAFTON - For its 30th season, Raging Rivers invites outstanding students, kindergarten through high school, to spend a day at the WaterPark for free during Raging A’s Days (Aug. 1-25), when they bring in their 2018-2019 report card with at least one ‘A’ or equivalent on it.

“This year, we are excited to extend our Raging A’s Days throughout much of August to reward the hardworking kids who put so much time and effort into their schoolwork,” says Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “It’s important to show that hard work can be rewarding, and hopefully this can encourage young students to further pursue any goals they may have in the future.”

In its third year, the Raging A’s Days program supports students excelling in any area of their schoolwork. Any school’s top grade will be honored through this program. To receive free admission, students must show their report card at the ticket window.

Raging Rivers WaterPark has updated their end of summer schedule and is open daily through Aug. 25. The WaterPark will then be closed from Monday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 30. Following those days, Raging Rivers will be open again on Aug. 31 for a last bit of summer fun until the end of the season on Sept. 2. From Aug. 19 through 23, guests can take advantage of reduced admission prices, $14 plus tax for adults and $12 plus tax for children. During this time period, no admission coupons except Raging A’s will be accepted and the Shark Slide, Swirlpool and Run-a-way Raft rides will be closed.

Raging Rivers WaterPark regular admission is $22.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $26.95 for guests over 48 inches tall. Admission is free for children under the age of two. For more information about Raging A’s Days and ways to save all summer long, follow Raging Rivers WaterPark on Facebook and Instagram and sign up for Raging Rivers Email Club, featuring weekly coupons and more. For more information visit www.RagingRivers.com or call 618.786.2345.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million-dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years. Raging Rivers WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill. For more information, call (618) 786-2345, or visit www.ragingrivers.com.

