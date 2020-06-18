AMES, Iowa - Three Edwardsville students - Matt David Busse, Ryan Shustrin and Adam Donald Walters; and one Glen Carbon student - Jack Francis Raffaelle - have earned Dean's List status for the spring semester at Iowa State University.

More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.

These are the students, their year, and major below.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULM

Edwardsville, IL

Matt David Busse, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Shustrin, 3, Chemical Engineering

Adam Donald Walters, 2, Software Engineering


Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Francis Raffaelle, 3, Chemical Engineering

