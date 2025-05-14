EDWARDSVILLE – Freshman Raegan Duncan (Lemont, Ill.) from softball has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance during the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.



Duncan started by providing the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Southeast Missouri 5-4 in eight innings (5/8).

The Cougars played Eastern Illinois next (5/9), where Duncan provided a crucial RBI double in the ninth that put the Cougars up 3-2.

SIUE made it to the championship game (5/10) where they finished runner-up to EIU. Duncan was named to the All-Tournament team. She was one of the top three hitters during the OVC Championships for the Cougars, leading the team with two doubles.



The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

