WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton-Wood River High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

February’s winner is Raechel Springman. Raechel is a member of NHS, Big Sisters, Student Council, Peer Leadership, and Saturday Scholars. Raechel has received the Gold Level Renaissance award all four years of high school and is an Illinois State Scholar. She also spends a lot of time volunteering for her community. She has rang bells for the Salvation Army, collected money for the Lions Club, and created and delivered Valentine’s Day cards for the elderly.

Following graduation, Raechel plans to Major in dance and biology and is currently still weighing her options for colleges.

